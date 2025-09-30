Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves

In a surprising development, GSK announced that CEO Emma Walmsley will step down at the year's end, with insider Luke Miels set to take the helm. This change marks a strategic shift as the company navigates U.S. trade uncertainties and seeks to enhance its pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kala Bio has halted the development of its lead drug, KPI-012, following disappointing trial results, leading to a dramatic 93% drop in its share value. The experimental drug failed to meet the primary endpoint of fully healing persistent corneal epithelial defects.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, Genmab has agreed to acquire Dutch cancer drugmaker Merus NV for $8 billion, paying a 41% premium over the recent closing price. Concurrently, AstraZeneca plans to initiate a full U.S. listing while reassuring its UK investors of the company's commitment to remaining listed in London.