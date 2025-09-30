Left Menu

Indian Team's Bold Stand: Refusing Asia Cup Trophy from Pakistan Official Sparks Debate

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi praised the Indian cricket team for refusing the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board chief. This action ignited a debate, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticizing the team's mixed messages, questioning the authenticity of their patriotism and condemning the spectacle as a 'nationalist drama.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:12 IST
Indian Team's Bold Stand: Refusing Asia Cup Trophy from Pakistan Official Sparks Debate
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sparked considerable debate, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi commended the Indian cricket team's decision not to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council. Tyagi lauded this as an assertion of India's honor in the context of ongoing cricket diplomacy.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized this action, pointing out an earlier friendly interaction between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Naqvi before the tournament. Raut questioned the sincerity of the nationalistic gestures, suggesting that it sends mixed messages to the public about true patriotism amid such sporting events.

The controversy stems from a broader discussion about India's engagement with Pakistan, both on and off the field. Raut argued that if sincere patriotism influenced decisions, the Indian team should not have participated in the match at all, labeling the situation a 'nationalist drama' orchestrated for media attention.

