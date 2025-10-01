Market Jitters Amid U.S. Government Shutdown Threats

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures faced a downturn as investors grappled with the federal government shutdown's potential to obstruct the release of crucial economic data. The looming possibility complicates the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.

The current shutdown, analysts note, might extend longer than previous budget-related closures, significantly impacting markets relying on hopes of more lenient Fed policies. Equities have already enjoyed a two-quarter winning streak, yet the shutdown poses risks amid fragile market sentiments.

Additionally, investors are keenly monitoring labor and inflation data, with economic indicators like the ADP National Employment Report gaining increased scrutiny in light of the uncertain data release schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)