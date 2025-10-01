Uttarakhand Boosts Air Connectivity with New Helicopter Routes

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has inaugurated helicopter services connecting Pithoragarh with Munsyari and Haldwani with Almora, under the ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN). The virtual inauguration was conducted from the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward in improving transportation for the state's remote regions.

CM Dhami highlighted the historical and cultural significance of Almora and Munsyari, two ancient towns known for their breathtaking landscapes, historic temples, and rich cultural heritage that attract tourists from around the globe. The newly established helicopter services promise to make these destinations more accessible to tourists.

The new air routes are expected to drastically reduce travel times, with the journey from Haldwani to Almora decreasing from several hours to mere minutes. This initiative is set to bolster tourism and expedite economic development in these regions. The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary UDAN scheme, which has already played a critical role in enhancing air connectivity nationwide, with airstrips and heliports developed across the state.

Current operations include helicopter services from 12 out of 18 planned heliports in Uttarakhand, linking significant locations such as Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, and Nainital. The state is also focusing on expanding international flight operations to establish Uttarakhand as a global destination. The Jolly Grant and Pantnagar airports are being primed for international service. Notably, the newly inaugurated helicopter services will run twice daily, with specified flight times, offering journeys at economical fares starting from Rs 2,500, bookable through their official site.

