Left Menu

Mega Merger Talks: BlackRock's GIP Eyes Acquisition of Utility Giant AES

BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire the utility group AES, a move that would mark one of the largest deals involving a U.S.-listed power firm. The potential transaction could value AES at over $40 billion, highlighting the growing investor interest in power companies fueled by surging demand from AI and data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 06:05 IST
Mega Merger Talks: BlackRock's GIP Eyes Acquisition of Utility Giant AES
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners is in advanced discussions to acquire utility powerhouse AES, insiders have revealed. The move, a potential mega-deal, could rank among the largest involving a U.S. power company, as AES shares soared following the news first covered by the Financial Times.

Carrying a consolidated debt of around $29 billion, AES saw its market capitalization reach $10.94 billion by Wednesday's close, suggesting a deal valuation exceeding $40 billion. Sources indicate that a formal transaction announcement could emerge soon, though caution remains due as talks have yet to reach finality.

The surge in investor interest in power firms is attributed to the growing demand driven by artificial intelligence and data centers. This has spurred notable dealmaking in the sector, with AES experiencing substantial expansion in its renewables division amidst a global shift toward cleaner energy sources. Meanwhile, BlackRock, having acquired GIP for $12.5 billion last year, continues to bolster its infrastructure portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash at Sea: Gaza Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Forces

Clash at Sea: Gaza Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Forces

 Global
2
Trump's Federal Funds Deal: A New Era for U.S. Colleges

Trump's Federal Funds Deal: A New Era for U.S. Colleges

 United States
3
Dollar Finds Stability Amidst Shutdown and Policy Uncertainty

Dollar Finds Stability Amidst Shutdown and Policy Uncertainty

 Global
4
Chaos in the Gulf: Houthi Rebels Intensify Maritime Attacks

Chaos in the Gulf: Houthi Rebels Intensify Maritime Attacks

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025