Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Celebrates Indian Air Force's 93rd Anniversary in Grandeur at Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 93rd anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force at the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar on Monday. In his address, Patel extended warm wishes to the 'Air Force family', commending the Command's air warriors for consistently bringing glory to the nation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the past decade as a 'golden era' for the Indian Air Force under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed to the recent 'Operation Sindoor', where the Air Force displayed unparalleled courage and skill, making every Indian proud. Patel also noted the space mission by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as a momentous achievement on this celebratory anniversary.

Praising the South Western Air Command further, Patel acknowledged its commitment to social responsibility, citing its participation in initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Fit India Movement. The event saw Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, alongside other dignitaries, welcome the CM, creating a celebratory atmosphere enhanced by the resonant tunes of the Air Force Band.

(With inputs from agencies.)