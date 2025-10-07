Crackdown on Fake Fertilizer Operation in Uttar Pradesh

In a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural products in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, five individuals were detained during a raid by Agriculture Department officials.

The operation targeted a rented warehouse in Asad Ullapur Rohi village, where authorities discovered a large-scale production of fake fertilisers, including DAP and potash variants.

District Agriculture Officer Suruchi Vishwakarma confirmed the presence of significant quantities of raw materials like salt, chemicals, and dye, alongside 60 bags of bogus potash fertiliser. The suspects, led by Bhgwan Das Keservani and his son, face immediate legal consequences as the warehouse has now been sealed.

