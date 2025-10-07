Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Fertilizer Operation in Uttar Pradesh

A raid in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, led to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of large quantities of fake fertilizer and raw materials. The operation involved various officials uncovering a fake production site for DAP and potash fertilizers. Legal action is underway following the bust.

  • India

In a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural products in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, five individuals were detained during a raid by Agriculture Department officials.

The operation targeted a rented warehouse in Asad Ullapur Rohi village, where authorities discovered a large-scale production of fake fertilisers, including DAP and potash variants.

District Agriculture Officer Suruchi Vishwakarma confirmed the presence of significant quantities of raw materials like salt, chemicals, and dye, alongside 60 bags of bogus potash fertiliser. The suspects, led by Bhgwan Das Keservani and his son, face immediate legal consequences as the warehouse has now been sealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

