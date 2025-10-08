Court Demands Detailed Police Reply on Rights of Spiritual Detainee

The Patiala House Court demanded a thorough response from Delhi police regarding Chaitanyananda Saraswati's requests for spiritual attire and books, as outlined in the jail manual. The court will reconvene on Monday, continuing deliberations on the matter.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar highlighted inadequacies in the police response, emphasizing the lack of any jail manual provision prohibiting the requested items. The court questioned the absence of restrictions on clothes and books, challenging the basis of the police's stance.

Advocate Manish Gandhi, representing the accused, referenced the jail manual, arguing no prohibition exists for undertrial prisoners to select their attire. He also advocated for additional bedding, citing the accused's age and medical conditions. The court admonished unnecessary police commentary on Saraswati's privileges, urging adherence to the jail manual's stipulations without personal bias.

The court maintained interim orders for Saraswati's dietary and medicinal needs until further notice. Previously, Delhi police requested more time to address Saraswati's applications, which encompass his requests for religious food, clothing, spectacles, medications, and relevant documents like the seizure memo.

Concerns were raised about the possible utilization of seized documents in unrelated cases, with the accused's counsel emphasizing the BNSS provision that allows document access. The additional public prosecutor countered this, citing the regulatory framework that restricts seizure memo release prior to charge sheet filing.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati remains in judicial custody until October 17, following a remand by the Patiala House Court on October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)