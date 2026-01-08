NIA court issues notice on Dr Shaheen's plea for meeting with husband in judicial custody

The Delhi Blast Case accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed has moved a plea seeking permission to meet her husband Muzammil in judicial custody. He is also a co-accused and is lodged in Tihar Jail in judicial custody. Both are in judicial custody after the NIA's investigation into the case. Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA) Anju Bajaj Chandana issued notice to jail authorities on the plea. The next hearing date is January 22.

Advocate MS Khan appeared for Shaheen Saeed, arguing that the applicant may be permitted to meet her husband, who is also lodged in the same jail. He also submitted that the jail rule permits spouses to meet if they are lodged in the same Jail. It is stated that the applicant is an accused in the Delhi Blast case and is lodged in Central JAIL No. and the husband of the applicant, namely Muzzamil, is also an accused in the present case and is also lodged in Central Jail, Tihar.

It is also stated that the applicant made a request under the Delhi Prison Rules and sought permission from the concerned Jail Superintendent to meet the applicant's husband, but the request was refused by the Jail authorities. It was also submitted that the Delhi Prison Rules under Rule 592 provide for a meeting between the spouse and the same is allowed once a week if they are lodged in the same prison.

Hence, as per the said rule the Jail authorities are obligated to allow the meeting between the applicant and her husband, which they have arbitrarily refused, the plea said. It is also submitted that the Superintendent shall also permit interviews between men and women prisoners who are related to each other by marriage or blood, when they happen to be confined in the same prison, or when one is in the Central Prison and the other in the Prison for Women at least once a week. If a prisoner is to be sent out of the prison for the purpose of such interviews, he shall be sent under adequate escort. (ANI)

