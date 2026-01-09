Turkman Gate Tensions: Eight Accused in Judicial Custody
The Tis Hazari court placed eight accused in judicial custody until January 21 over the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident. Allegations include eye-witness identifications and seized evidence of incitement. Accusations arise against Delhi police for lack of procedural adherence and alleged mistreatment in custody, prompting a medical report request.
On Friday, the Tis Hazari court remanded eight individuals to judicial custody until January 21. They face charges related to the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident, with Delhi Police advocating for custody due to incriminating evidence, such as CCTV footage and witness testimonies.
The court, led by Judicial Magistrate First Class Sayesha Chaddha, found preliminary evidence suggesting the accused's presence at the scene. Additional Public Prosecutors Atul Shrivastava and Tushar Kadyan supported the police's stance, noting added charges including attempted murder.
While Delhi Police cited witness identifications and seized mobile evidence, the defense contested the arrests, claiming absence of evidence and procedural errors. Allegations of jail staff mistreatment of the detained prompted the court to request a medical report, while bail hearings are scheduled for January 13.
