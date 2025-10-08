Kerala High Court Criticism Sparks Debate Over Wayanad Loan Waiver

Kerala Minister K Rajan on Wednesday praised the High Court's critique of the central government's decision against loan waivers for Wayanad landslide victims. He accused the Centre of exhibiting bias against Kerala, contrasting its support for other states in similar situations. 'Kerala demands its rightful aid, not charity,' Rajan stated emphatically.

The minister highlighted that the Centre's affidavit had sparked significant discomfort within Kerala, asserting that the state could waive the loans despite potential technical issues like CIBIL scores. He stressed, however, that the central government possesses the legal authority to resolve these challenges.

Echoing the sentiment, Kerala's Opposition Leader VD Satheesan supported the court's observations. He recalled the Assembly's unanimous resolution for a loan waiver and criticized the Centre's selective aid approach, benefiting places like Uttarakhand and Gujarat but excluding Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)