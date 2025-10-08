Left Menu

Kerala High Court Criticism Sparks Debate Over Wayanad Loan Waiver

Kerala Minister K Rajan and opposition leaders welcome the High Court’s criticism of the Indian government for not waiving loans for Wayanad landslide survivors. The court warns of strict action if the Centre continues showing favoritism towards other states, urging a rethink on the policy's fairness and legality.

Kerala High Court Criticism Sparks Debate Over Wayanad Loan Waiver
  • India

Kerala Minister K Rajan on Wednesday praised the High Court's critique of the central government's decision against loan waivers for Wayanad landslide victims. He accused the Centre of exhibiting bias against Kerala, contrasting its support for other states in similar situations. 'Kerala demands its rightful aid, not charity,' Rajan stated emphatically.

The minister highlighted that the Centre's affidavit had sparked significant discomfort within Kerala, asserting that the state could waive the loans despite potential technical issues like CIBIL scores. He stressed, however, that the central government possesses the legal authority to resolve these challenges.

Echoing the sentiment, Kerala's Opposition Leader VD Satheesan supported the court's observations. He recalled the Assembly's unanimous resolution for a loan waiver and criticized the Centre's selective aid approach, benefiting places like Uttarakhand and Gujarat but excluding Kerala.

