Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Leader Accuses Central Government of Undermining Rural Employment
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP-led central government of weakening the MGNREGA scheme, which has historically supported the rural poor. He claimed the new policies would restrict employment to certain areas, disadvantaging communities led by opposition parties and infringing on employment rights.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP-led central government on Friday, accusing it of systematically undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). According to Dotasra, the scheme has been instrumental in providing a dignified livelihood to the rural poor.
Addressing Panchayati Raj representatives, Dotasra highlighted MGNREGA's role in safeguarding the rights of rural populations to guaranteed employment, ensuring their ability to support families independently. He alleged the new central policies limit where work can be allocated, favoring constituencies led by BJP representatives.
Dotasra warned that if the changes aren't resisted, rural employment rights could be erased, adversely affecting areas with Congress representation. Additionally, he criticized the delay in Panchayati Raj elections, claiming it has hindered state interests. Congress leaders Murari Lal Meena and Ashok Chandna were also present during the meeting.
