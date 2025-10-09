Left Menu

LJP (RV) Strategizes for Crucial Bihar Elections Amidst NDA Seat-Sharing Talks

Amidst seat-sharing discussions within the NDA coalition, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) prepares for a decisive meeting on its poll strategy in Patna. Chief Chirag Paswan emphasizes Bihar's priorities as parties gear up for the November elections against INDIA bloc opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:52 IST
LJP (RV) Strategizes for Crucial Bihar Elections Amidst NDA Seat-Sharing Talks
LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of ongoing speculation over the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Arun Bharti, the MP of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), announced an impending meeting to finalize the party's election strategy. The crucial meeting will be held in Patna on Thursday, just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Following his arrival in Patna on Wednesday, party leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan outlined that the meeting will focus on election tactics, including seat distribution and candidate selection. He highlighted that while talks on seat-sharing are progressing well, the party remains committed to prioritizing the interests of Bihar and its citizens.

The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will pose a significant challenge with the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), facing stiff competition from the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, among others. With polling set for November 6 and 11, and vote counting on November 14, strategic decisions in this week's meeting are seen as vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
2
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025