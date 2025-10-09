LJP (RV) Strategizes for Crucial Bihar Elections Amidst NDA Seat-Sharing Talks

In the midst of ongoing speculation over the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Arun Bharti, the MP of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), announced an impending meeting to finalize the party's election strategy. The crucial meeting will be held in Patna on Thursday, just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Following his arrival in Patna on Wednesday, party leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan outlined that the meeting will focus on election tactics, including seat distribution and candidate selection. He highlighted that while talks on seat-sharing are progressing well, the party remains committed to prioritizing the interests of Bihar and its citizens.

The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will pose a significant challenge with the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), facing stiff competition from the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, among others. With polling set for November 6 and 11, and vote counting on November 14, strategic decisions in this week's meeting are seen as vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)