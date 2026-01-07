Left Menu

Assam's Election Strategy: BJP Aligns Forces for 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a seat-sharing agreement with NDA partners for the state's upcoming assembly elections. The BJP aims to finalize arrangements by February 15 with the Asom Gana Parishad and other allies, as elections approach in March-April.

Assam's Election Strategy: BJP Aligns Forces for 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing for the impending assembly elections. This strategic move signifies an effort by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to consolidate its alliances within the state.

The BJP is expected to finalize its seat-sharing pact with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and additional minor NDA affiliates by February 15. Sarma, speaking at an official gathering, mentioned previous commitments of finalizing alliances by January 15, indicating a month's delay.

Despite the delay in the finalization, Sarma expressed confidence in reaching a consensus, ensuring that new political faces will emerge during the elections slated for March-April. The existing NDA coalition comprises the AGP, United People's Party Liberal, and Bodoland People's Front, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

