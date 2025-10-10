Left Menu

HDFC Life's 25-Year Milestone: A Journey with Mumbai's Metro Line 3

HDFC Life celebrates its 25th anniversary by associating with Mumbai's Metro line 3, particularly the Mahalaxmi station. The company has secured millions of lives since 2000 and aims to continue promoting financial security. The celebration included notable figures and emphasized HDFC Life's commitment to societal growth.

HDFC Life, a leading Indian life insurance provider, marks its 25-year milestone by partnering with Mumbai's Metro line 3 at the Mahalaxmi station. The association highlights HDFC Life's journey, mirroring the daily commutes of Mumbaikars, underscoring its commitment to protecting and securing the future of its customers.

During the inauguration of the HDFC Life Mahalaxmi metro station, CEO Vibha Padalkar emphasized the company's role in financially securing lives across India since its establishment in 2000. The celebration was attended by celebrated shooter Anjali Bhagwat, who embodies the discipline and preparedness HDFC Life promotes in its clients for reaching life goals.

HDFC Life, servicing over 11 crore customers, continues to focus on financial protection and awareness, reinforcing its motto 'Sar utha ke jiyo'. The insurance provider has broadened its reach nationwide, forming over 500 distribution partnerships, thus solidifying its presence and expanding access to financial security solutions.

