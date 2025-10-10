North Korea's Grand Parade: A Military Spectacle

North Korea has taken to the streets of Pyongyang, showcasing a grand military parade in a spectacular display of power. This event marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of its ruling party, underscoring the regime's focus on military might.

The parade is being closely watched by international observers. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported the event, emphasizing its significance in highlighting both the regime's strength and its constant message of unity and patriotism among citizens.

Military parades in North Korea serve multiple purposes: consolidating internal support, projecting strength externally, and commemorating key political milestones. The spectacle continues to capture global attention, reflecting the isolated country's ever-present strategic signaling.

(With inputs from agencies.)