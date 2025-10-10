Left Menu

CBI Exposes Bribery Scandal Involving CGHS Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged two CGHS officials and a private individual with bribery in a case filed in Meerut. The accused accepted a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh, part of a larger demand to prevent the de-empanelment of hospitals from the CGHS network. Further investigations revealed significant cash and incriminating evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:43 IST
CBI Exposes Bribery Scandal Involving CGHS Officials
Official logo of the CBI (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) officials and a private individual, citing involvement in a bribery case. The accused include the Additional Director of CGHS Meerut and the Office Superintendent.

According to sources, the charges stem from a complaint by a private hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The hospital alleged that the officials demanded a Rs. 50 lakh bribe to avoid de-empanelment from the CGHS-approved list. After negotiations, they agreed to accept an initial payment of Rs. 5 lakh.

The CBI, acting on the complaint, laid a trap on August 12, catching the officials and a private associate in the act with the bribe money. Subsequent searches of the accused's residences uncovered Rs. 29.50 lakh in cash and numerous incriminating documents, further substantiating the criminal conspiracy and bribery allegations against them.

TRENDING

1
Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentina's Tech Future

Historic Data Center Project: OpenAI and Sur Energy Collaborate for Argentin...

 Global
2
Trade War Turmoil: European Shares Plummet as Trump's Threats Rattle Markets

Trade War Turmoil: European Shares Plummet as Trump's Threats Rattle Markets

 Global
3
Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence

Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence

 Pakistan
4
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025