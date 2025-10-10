CBI Exposes Bribery Scandal Involving CGHS Officials

In a major crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) officials and a private individual, citing involvement in a bribery case. The accused include the Additional Director of CGHS Meerut and the Office Superintendent.

According to sources, the charges stem from a complaint by a private hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The hospital alleged that the officials demanded a Rs. 50 lakh bribe to avoid de-empanelment from the CGHS-approved list. After negotiations, they agreed to accept an initial payment of Rs. 5 lakh.

The CBI, acting on the complaint, laid a trap on August 12, catching the officials and a private associate in the act with the bribe money. Subsequent searches of the accused's residences uncovered Rs. 29.50 lakh in cash and numerous incriminating documents, further substantiating the criminal conspiracy and bribery allegations against them.