CBI Exposes Bribery Scandal Involving CGHS Officials
The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged two CGHS officials and a private individual with bribery in a case filed in Meerut. The accused accepted a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh, part of a larger demand to prevent the de-empanelment of hospitals from the CGHS network. Further investigations revealed significant cash and incriminating evidence.
In a major crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) officials and a private individual, citing involvement in a bribery case. The accused include the Additional Director of CGHS Meerut and the Office Superintendent.
According to sources, the charges stem from a complaint by a private hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The hospital alleged that the officials demanded a Rs. 50 lakh bribe to avoid de-empanelment from the CGHS-approved list. After negotiations, they agreed to accept an initial payment of Rs. 5 lakh.
The CBI, acting on the complaint, laid a trap on August 12, catching the officials and a private associate in the act with the bribe money. Subsequent searches of the accused's residences uncovered Rs. 29.50 lakh in cash and numerous incriminating documents, further substantiating the criminal conspiracy and bribery allegations against them.
