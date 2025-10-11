Demands for Justice in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

The family of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who reportedly took his own life in Chandigarh on October 7, lamented on Saturday that justice remains elusive five days after the incident. Amit Rattan, Kumar's brother, voiced concerns to reporters, emphasizing, "An ADGP-level officer has died. It has been five days and we have not been given justice."

In the wake of the tragedy, a Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the late officer's residence to show support. Simultaneously, the Chandigarh Police announced the establishment of a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with a thorough and unbiased investigation into the senior officer's demise, amid serious allegations.

Overseen by Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, the SIT will delve into the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The team's composition includes head IGP Pushpendra Kumar, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SPICity KM Priyanka, DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik, SOPO South Qujt Kaur, and SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana.

Officers may co-opt additional experts to expedite evidence collection, witness examination, and final report preparation. The tragedy has resonated deeply, with the Haryana IAS Officers' Association mourning the loss of Kumar, remembering his integrity and public service contributions. (ANI)

