Uttarakhand CM Advocates for Girl Empowerment on International Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively participated in the 'Girls' Education Promotion Program' on International Girl Child Day, held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun. The event, organized by the Uttarakhand Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development, aimed at promoting education for girls.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami conveyed his heartfelt greetings on the occasion through a social media post, emphasizing his government's dedication to empowering daughters. He highlighted ongoing efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at enhancing girls' education and safety.

Dhami pointed out that welfare schemes such as the Girl Child Education Encouragement Scheme and Nanda Gaurav Scheme are pivotal in this empowerment mission. This year's International Day of the Girl theme, 'The girl I am, the change I lead,' underscores the importance of recognizing girls as leaders, a sentiment echoed globally as this day seeks to elevate their voices, addressing key issues like climate justice and gender equality.

