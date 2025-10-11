Uttarakhand CM Advocates for Girl Empowerment on International Day
On International Girl Child Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a program to promote girl education. The event, organized by the state's Women Empowerment Department, emphasized empowering girls through initiatives like the Girl Child Education Encouragement Scheme, highlighting the global theme of recognizing girls' leadership.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively participated in the 'Girls' Education Promotion Program' on International Girl Child Day, held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun. The event, organized by the Uttarakhand Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development, aimed at promoting education for girls.
Earlier in the day, CM Dhami conveyed his heartfelt greetings on the occasion through a social media post, emphasizing his government's dedication to empowering daughters. He highlighted ongoing efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at enhancing girls' education and safety.
Dhami pointed out that welfare schemes such as the Girl Child Education Encouragement Scheme and Nanda Gaurav Scheme are pivotal in this empowerment mission. This year's International Day of the Girl theme, 'The girl I am, the change I lead,' underscores the importance of recognizing girls as leaders, a sentiment echoed globally as this day seeks to elevate their voices, addressing key issues like climate justice and gender equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Champions Girl Empowerment on International Girl Child Day
India, UK to forge win-win partnership in AI and fintech: PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
India is mother of democracy: PM Narendra Modi at Global Fintech Fest.
India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, says PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
Confident that we'll be able to double India-UK trade before 2030 from USD 56 bn currently: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CEO forum.