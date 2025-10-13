Markets Find Steady Ground Amid Trade War Tensions
World markets stabilized after U.S.-China trade tensions, with President Trump sounding more conciliatory. Gold hit record highs amid the uncertainty. European and U.S. shares rose, while France faced political pressure. Japan's Nikkei fell amid leadership doubts. Analysts adjusted gold forecasts upward due to persistent uncertainties.
Global markets experienced a semblance of stability on Monday following tumultuous turns brought on by the U.S.-China trade rift. Despite threats of escalated tariffs, an easing tone from President Trump helped calm investors.
European and U.S. markets showed positive signs, counterbalancing subdued trading due to holidays in Japan and the United States. Meanwhile, political tensions simmered in France, impacting its economic outlook.
While rare earth export restrictions underline China's strategic moves, the market's resilience was notable. The yen surged as uncertainties about Japan's political leadership continued. Amid economic forecasts and earnings reports, gold prices soared, underscoring lasting apprehensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
