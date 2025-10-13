Prime Minister Modi Champions Group Farming at National Capital Event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for group farming, encouraging small and marginal farmers to collaborate for high-value crops and improved income. Speaking at an event in India, he launched two major agriculture schemes and praised farming innovations, emphasizing natural and diverse farming practices to boost income and ecological benefits.
In a push for agricultural innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for group farming, urging small and marginal farmers to unite and cultivate high-value crops to boost their income.
At an event in the Indian capital, he introduced two new agriculture schemes, valuing Rs 35,440 crore, aiming to revolutionize the sector.
Farmers shared success stories, with Modi emphasizing the benefits of natural farming and crop diversity, including inter-cropping and millets for water-scarce regions, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to agriculture.
