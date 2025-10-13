Prime Minister Modi Champions Group Farming at National Capital Event

In a push for agricultural innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for group farming, urging small and marginal farmers to unite and cultivate high-value crops to boost their income.

At an event in the Indian capital, he introduced two new agriculture schemes, valuing Rs 35,440 crore, aiming to revolutionize the sector.

Farmers shared success stories, with Modi emphasizing the benefits of natural farming and crop diversity, including inter-cropping and millets for water-scarce regions, showcasing a forward-thinking approach to agriculture.

