India-US Trade Talks Aim to Unblock Energy Deals Amid Tariff Tensions
India and the United States are resuming trade negotiations to address U.S. tariffs and India's energy imports from Russia. The talks aim to strengthen bilateral trade, with India pledging to buy more U.S. energy and gas, and both nations seeking a $500 billion trade deal by 2030.
India and the U.S. are entering renewed trade discussions this week, with India committing to boost imports of American energy to mitigate U.S. concerns over its Russian oil purchases, according to an official source.
The talks, initially paused in August after the Trump administration imposed steep tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, have resumed following a more conciliatory stance from U.S. President Trump, who recently held reassuring discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Talks aim to secure a mutually beneficial trade agreement, with India seeking increased participation from private U.S. firms in its renewable and nuclear energy sectors and a broader $500 billion trade target by 2030. Key sectors like textiles and food products have been hit by tariffs, pushing India to diversify export markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
