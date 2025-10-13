Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as AI Stocks Lead Recovery Amid Trade Tension Easing

Wall Street's major indexes rebounded, driven by gains in AI tech stocks, after a softened tone from U.S. President Trump eased trade tensions with China. Broadcom led with a 10% surge. Despite Friday's decline, optimism rose as investors focused on upcoming earnings and the potential impact of tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:53 IST
Wall Street Surges as AI Stocks Lead Recovery Amid Trade Tension Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's indexes experienced a rally on Monday, primarily driven by increases in companies like Broadcom and other chipmakers. This momentum followed President Donald Trump's reconciliatory comments, which alleviated fears surrounding U.S.-China trade tensions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that Trump might meet his Chinese counterpart in South Korea soon, aiming to resolve recent trade disputes. AI-related technology stocks were the focus, with Broadcom soaring 10% after partnering with OpenAI to develop artificial intelligence processors.

The Nasdaq eyed its most significant single-day gain since late May, showing the driving force of AI investments. However, the backdrop of unresolved U.S.-China issues suggests cautious investor sentiment as eyes turn towards upcoming earnings reports from major financial entities like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025