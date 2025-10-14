Market Rebounds as Trade Tensions Ease: A Global Economic Update

On Monday, global markets experienced a notable rebound after Friday's downturn, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's softened approach to the U.S.-China trade tensions. The MSCI's global equities gauge rose by nearly 1%, regaining some of the losses from the prior session's sell-off.

Despite the positive shift in equities, uncertainty persists as gold prices reached new highs, showing investors' cautious stance. Analysts suggest that gold remains the preferred hedge against market fears, even as Trump retreated from his harsh tariff threats against China over the weekend.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence developments continue to stir market enthusiasm, with OpenAI partnering with Broadcom to produce AI processors. Looking ahead, investors remain focused on the financial sector's earnings season, with reports from major banks anticipated to justify the market's high valuations.