Chandigarh Police Seek Late Officer's Laptop as Investigation Intensifies

The Chandigarh Police have issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar for the laptop of her deceased husband, IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. The device is crucial for the ongoing investigation into his death, believed to contain a vital draft of an alleged suicide note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:16 IST
Representative image (Photo/X/@ChdPol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh Police have intensified their investigation into the death of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar by issuing a notice to IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, his widow, for the late officer's laptop. The device is considered vital for unraveling the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) believes the laptop contains crucial evidence, including the original draft of an alleged suicide note. Sources indicate that the laptop will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for a digital examination to ascertain the authenticity of the note, purportedly written by Kumar.

While the IAS officer, Amneet P. Kumar, has not yet surrendered the laptop, the police assert its examination is essential to understand the sequence of events leading to the IPS officer's death. Meanwhile, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has been placed on leave amidst allegations of discrimination and harassment brought forth by the late officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

