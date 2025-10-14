Bhupender Yadav Calls for Action-Oriented Multilateralism at CoP30
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasizes adaptation and multilateralism ahead of CoP30, urging tangible translation of climate commitments into action. Addressing the Pre-CoP30 Roundtable in Brazil, he stresses the need for public finance flow towards adaptation. The meeting from November 10-21 in Belem aims to reaffirm commitment to global climate action.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized the critical focus on adaptation and the reaffirmation of multilateralism at the upcoming 30th Meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP30) to the UNFCCC, marking a decade since the Paris Agreement.
Addressing the Pre-CoP30 Ministerial Roundtable in Brazil, where the global community will convene from November 10 to 21 in Belem, Yadav highlighted the importance of transitioning global policy commitments into practical solutions that directly impact people's lives.
He advocated for CoP30 to become the 'COP of Adaptation', underscoring the necessity for consensus on a minimum package of indicators from the UAE-Belem Work Programme. Yadav also stressed the importance of enhancing public finance flows towards adaptation to support such efforts globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
