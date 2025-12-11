Australia's Social Media Age Ban Sparks Global Interest and Adaptation

Australia recently rolled out a groundbreaking law prohibiting individuals under 16 from accessing popular social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the measure's potential life-saving benefits, despite the acknowledged challenges in its implementation.

The landmark legislation, which could lead to hefty fines for non-compliance, is under observation by governments worldwide. Meanwhile, Australian children have attempted to circumvent the restrictions, evidenced by a surge in VPN searches, allowing them to mask their online locations.

UNICEF and other critics have raised concerns about the ban's potential to push underage users toward less regulated internet areas. The affected social media companies have committed to compliance while noting the complexities of monitoring young users' activities online.

(With inputs from agencies.)