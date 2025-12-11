Left Menu

Australia's Social Media Age Ban Sparks Global Interest and Adaptation

Australia has implemented a pioneering ban on under-16s using social media, affecting major platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The government aims to address mental health risks, although challenges persist, such as enforcement and children seeking alternative online spaces. Global attention is fixed on the ban's impact and effectiveness.

Australia recently rolled out a groundbreaking law prohibiting individuals under 16 from accessing popular social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the measure's potential life-saving benefits, despite the acknowledged challenges in its implementation.

The landmark legislation, which could lead to hefty fines for non-compliance, is under observation by governments worldwide. Meanwhile, Australian children have attempted to circumvent the restrictions, evidenced by a surge in VPN searches, allowing them to mask their online locations.

UNICEF and other critics have raised concerns about the ban's potential to push underage users toward less regulated internet areas. The affected social media companies have committed to compliance while noting the complexities of monitoring young users' activities online.

