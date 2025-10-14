Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Major Maoist Plot in Karnataka's Bijapur

A significant cache of explosives and materials meant for BGL production were seized from Maoists by security forces in Karnataka's Bijapur. This operation was conducted by a joint team involving multiple forces, disrupting potential threats. Additionally, an active Maoist cadre was arrested in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:23 IST
Security forces recover explosives from Maoists (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a major breakthrough, security forces in Karnataka's Bijapur successfully intercepted a large arsenal of explosives from Maoist groups, foiling a potentially devastating plot. The operation was spearheaded by a joint coalition of Cobra 206, CRPF 229, 153, and 196, and commenced from the Talpada Base Camp in the KGB foothills area at around 3 pm on Monday.

During the intense search operation, the combined teams uncovered substantial explosive materials, including 51 live BGLs, 100 bundles of HT aluminium wire, and steel and iron components used in BGL manufacturing. In a critical move, five pressure IEDs intended to ambush security forces were safely dismantled with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal (BD) unit.

The operation not only thwarted a Maoist plan but underscored the threat potential in the area. Concurrently, in Manipur, police apprehended a Maoist cadre linked to the KCP (PWG). The individual, Moirangthem Mohen Singh, was found in possession of arms and a significant quantity of narcotics, demonstrating a concerted effort to combat Maoist activities across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

