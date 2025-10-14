Rahul Gandhi Visits Grieving Family Amidst IPS Officer's Controversial Demise

In a high-profile visit, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi departed from his Delhi residence on Tuesday to meet the family of Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer who allegedly took his own life in Chandigarh. The tragic event has sparked significant controversy following the discovery of a note left by Kumar, accusing eight senior officers, including Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, of caste-based discrimination and harassment.

The investigation surrounding Kumar's death has intensified, with DGP Kapur placed on leave amidst growing scrutiny. Adding to the unfolding drama, Chandigarh Police have issued a notice to Amneet P Kumar, widow of the late officer, requesting access to his laptop, now deemed a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing probe.

The laptop, believed to contain the original draft of the alleged suicide note, is earmarked for examination at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. Authorities aim to verify its authenticity and ascertain its creation details, hoping to unravel the circumstances prior to Kumar's death. Despite demands, the laptop is yet to be surrendered, leaving key questions unanswered in the investigation.