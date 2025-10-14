Dollar's Short-Lived Rebound Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The dollar's attempt at a recovery proved fleeting on Tuesday as renewed tensions in U.S.-China trade relations soured investor sentiment, prompting a retreat to traditional safe havens such as the yen and Swiss franc. President Trump's earlier conciliatory tone temporarily eased market worries.

Heightened tensions arose after Beijing announced countermeasures against U.S.-linked subsidiaries and launched a probe into the U.S. Section 301 decision's impact. These moves reignited fears of worsening relations between the two economic giants and led to a broad-based dollar decline.

In currency markets, safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc made gains, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies were caught in the risk asset selloff, exemplified by significant declines in bitcoin and ether.

(With inputs from agencies.)