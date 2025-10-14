Left Menu

Dollar's Short-Lived Rebound Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The dollar's recent rebound was halted due to escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Beijing's countermeasures against U.S.-linked firms spurred a shift to safe-haven currencies. While the yen and Swiss franc gained, cryptocurrencies faced selloffs due to panic selling. Market participants remain cautious amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:30 IST
The dollar's attempt at a recovery proved fleeting on Tuesday as renewed tensions in U.S.-China trade relations soured investor sentiment, prompting a retreat to traditional safe havens such as the yen and Swiss franc. President Trump's earlier conciliatory tone temporarily eased market worries.

Heightened tensions arose after Beijing announced countermeasures against U.S.-linked subsidiaries and launched a probe into the U.S. Section 301 decision's impact. These moves reignited fears of worsening relations between the two economic giants and led to a broad-based dollar decline.

In currency markets, safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc made gains, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies were caught in the risk asset selloff, exemplified by significant declines in bitcoin and ether.

(With inputs from agencies.)

