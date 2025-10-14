Left Menu

Fashion Giants Fined for Price-Fixing: Impact on Consumers

The EU Commission has levied fines totaling 157 million euros on Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe for violating competition rules. These fashion brands were found to have fixed resale prices, thereby limiting consumer choice and raising prices. The action emphasizes the regulators' stance against such anti-competitive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:16 IST
Fashion Giants Fined for Price-Fixing: Impact on Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union Commission announced on Tuesday imposing fines amounting to 157 million euros on renowned fashion brands Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe for their involvement in fixing resale prices. This conduct was deemed a breach of EU competition laws, which aim to protect consumers by ensuring fair pricing and diverse market options.

The Commission highlighted that the implicated companies interfered with their retailers' commercial strategies. Specifically, they imposed restrictions that included not deviating from recommended retail prices, capping maximum discount rates, and setting specific sale periods.

The fined brands are under the ownership of major luxury groups: Gucci by Kering, Chloe by Richemont, and Loewe by LVMH. This development underlines the vigilance of regulatory bodies in countering anti-competitive practices within the fashion industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

 India
3
Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

 India
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025