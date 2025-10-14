Fashion Giants Fined for Price-Fixing: Impact on Consumers

The European Union Commission announced on Tuesday imposing fines amounting to 157 million euros on renowned fashion brands Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe for their involvement in fixing resale prices. This conduct was deemed a breach of EU competition laws, which aim to protect consumers by ensuring fair pricing and diverse market options.

The Commission highlighted that the implicated companies interfered with their retailers' commercial strategies. Specifically, they imposed restrictions that included not deviating from recommended retail prices, capping maximum discount rates, and setting specific sale periods.

The fined brands are under the ownership of major luxury groups: Gucci by Kering, Chloe by Richemont, and Loewe by LVMH. This development underlines the vigilance of regulatory bodies in countering anti-competitive practices within the fashion industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)