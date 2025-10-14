Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clears Rajpal Yadav's Dubai Visit Amid Cheque-Bounce Case

The Delhi High Court allowed actor Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai for a Diwali event despite an ongoing cheque-bounce case. The court imposed conditions, requiring a security deposit and contact information from Yadav. His travel history includes a prior trip to Australia under similar conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:09 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court granted permission on Tuesday for actor Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai, where he is scheduled to attend a Diwali celebration event, despite facing a cheque-bounce legal case. The decision, made by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, requires Yadav to submit a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 lakh as security with the court registry.

Yadav's travel request is associated with the Bihar Connect Global event, which he will attend as a guest of honour during Diwali festivities. The court's conditions also include the deposition of Yadav's and his wife's passports - with his wife's passport remaining as security and Yadav re-depositing his upon return. The Delhi High Court had previously sought responses from Delhi Police and Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd., the complainant in the ongoing case.

This approval marks not the first instance of Yadav being permitted overseas travel despite legal hurdles. Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court temporarily lifted his conviction to allow travel to Australia for promotional activities related to his film 'Mera Kale Rang Da Yaar'. Currently, the cheque-bounce case awaits possible settlement at the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

