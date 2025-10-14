Rahul Gandhi Urges Immediate Action on Police Officer's Death
The death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar brings focus to the respect owed to Dalits, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls for swift action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The incident highlights persistent social issues requiring urgent governmental intervention.
The death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar has sparked a call for immediate government response, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act swiftly. Gandhi emphasized that the incident addresses the broader issue of respect for all Dalits.
Gandhi's comments come in the wake of Kumar's death, underscoring the need for accountability and justice. The Congress leader stressed the importance of addressing ongoing concerns related to caste discrimination.
The call for action follows other notable events, including discussions between Prime Minister Modi and the Mongolian president, commentary on India-US relations, and ongoing surrenders in the ongoing conflict with Naxalites in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
