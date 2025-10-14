Rahul Gandhi Urges Immediate Action on Police Officer's Death

The death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar has sparked a call for immediate government response, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act swiftly. Gandhi emphasized that the incident addresses the broader issue of respect for all Dalits.

Gandhi's comments come in the wake of Kumar's death, underscoring the need for accountability and justice. The Congress leader stressed the importance of addressing ongoing concerns related to caste discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)