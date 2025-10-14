Lieutenant Governor Urges 'Vocal for Local' This Diwali in J&K

As Diwali approaches, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu & Kashmir called on citizens to support self-help groups and local artisans by buying Swadeshi products during the J-K Police's Diwali Mela on Tuesday. Sinha emphasized the importance of boosting the local economy, empowering entrepreneurs, and enhancing employment in the region.

Highlighting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, Sinha urged families to choose handicrafts and handloom items as Diwali gifts to cultivate patriotism and aid small businesses. The J-K Police's Diwali Mela, inaugurated by Sinha at Gulshan Ground, Jammu, featured various attractions including food stalls, a magic show, and a live police band.

The event saw the participation of prominent figures like DGP Nalin Prabhat and Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. Addressing inclusivity, Sinha stressed equal educational and employment opportunities for people with special abilities, aiming for a dignified life for all as part of Jammu & Kashmir's growth journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)