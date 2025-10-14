Tragic Leap: Heartbreak Ends in Fatal Descent

A tragic incident unfolded in Anoopshahr as a young man, distressed by unrequited love, took his own life by leaping from a water tank, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The individual, identified as 22-year-old Sajid from Siraura village, attracted a crowd when he climbed the tank in despair during the afternoon hours. Despite his family's desperate attempts to coax him down, Sajid's resolve remained, and he ultimately jumped, according to police accounts.

Rushed to a local hospital, the young man was pronounced dead upon arrival. Preliminary investigations by Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar Sharma reveal that Sajid was distraught over the forthcoming marriage of a woman he deeply cared for. Further inquiries into the case are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)