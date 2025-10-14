Left Menu

Tragic Leap: Heartbreak Ends in Fatal Descent

In a heartbreaking incident, Sajid, a 22-year-old from Siraura village, jumped to his death from a water tank in Anoopshahr after learning about the marriage of a woman he loved. Despite efforts by his family, Sajid refused to relent and was later declared dead at a hospital.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:46 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Anoopshahr as a young man, distressed by unrequited love, took his own life by leaping from a water tank, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The individual, identified as 22-year-old Sajid from Siraura village, attracted a crowd when he climbed the tank in despair during the afternoon hours. Despite his family's desperate attempts to coax him down, Sajid's resolve remained, and he ultimately jumped, according to police accounts.

Rushed to a local hospital, the young man was pronounced dead upon arrival. Preliminary investigations by Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar Sharma reveal that Sajid was distraught over the forthcoming marriage of a woman he deeply cared for. Further inquiries into the case are ongoing.

