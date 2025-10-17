Women's World Cup scoreboard: South Africa vs Sri Lanka
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:17 IST
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt not out 60 Tazmin Brits not out 55 Extras: (lb-2, w-8) 10 Total: 125 for no loss in 14.5 overs Bowling: Sugandika Kumari 2-0-15-0, Malki Madara 3-0-14-0, Inoka Ranaweera 3-0-24-0, Chamari Athapaththu 3-0-22-0, Kavisha Dilhari 3-0-29-0, Piumi Wathsala Badalge 0.5-0-19-0.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under DLS Method in rain-shortened women's World Cup match in Colombo.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the their Women's World Cup match in Colombo.
Wolvaardt, Tazmin fire South Africa to 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in truncated game
