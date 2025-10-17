Trump says US needs many of the weapons sent to Ukraine, including Tomahawk missiles
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about U.S. military readiness during a discussion on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, suggesting continued support could strain America's own defense capabilities. Asked what the U.S. would do if it faced a conflict and needed a Tomahawk, Trump said, "That's a problem, though. We need tomahawks, and we need a lot of other things that we've been sending over the last four years to Ukraine.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about U.S. military readiness during a discussion on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, suggesting continued support could strain America's own defense capabilities.
Asked what the U.S. would do if it faced a conflict and needed a Tomahawk, Trump said, "That's a problem, though. We need tomahawks, and we need a lot of other things that we've been sending over the last four years to Ukraine. We've been, you know, we gave, we gave them a lot."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After Zelenskyy meeting, Trump calls on Ukraine, Russia to stop where they are and end war
UPDATE 1-Russia says its forces take control of three more villages in eastern Ukraine
After Zelenskyy meeting, Trump calls on Ukraine, Russia to 'stop where they are' and end war
UPDATE 2-Budapest is another stab at getting Putin to negotiate seriously with Ukraine, German foreign minister says
Zelenskyy says with Gaza ceasefire Trump now has 'momentum' to stop Russia-Ukraine conflict, reports AP.