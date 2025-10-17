Left Menu

Trump says US needs many of the weapons sent to Ukraine, including Tomahawk missiles

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about U.S. military readiness during a discussion on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, suggesting continued support could strain America's own defense capabilities. Asked what the U.S. would do if it faced a conflict and needed a Tomahawk, Trump said, "That's a problem, though. We need tomahawks, and we need a lot of other things that we've been sending over the last four years to Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about U.S. military readiness during a discussion on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, suggesting continued support could strain America's own defense capabilities.

Asked what the U.S. would do if it faced a conflict and needed a Tomahawk, Trump said, "That's a problem, though. We need tomahawks, and we need a lot of other things that we've been sending over the last four years to Ukraine. We've been, you know, we gave, we gave them a lot."

