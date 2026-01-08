Left Menu

Russian attack cut water to more than 1.7 million Ukraine households, deputy PM says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

More ‌than 1.7 million ⁠households in Ukraine faced water supply problems ​after Russia's overnight attack ‍on the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, ⁠Ukrainian deputy ‌prime ⁠minister Oleksiy Kuleba ‍said.

Most services had ​been restored but ⁠around 20,000 households still ⁠had no water, and ⁠250,000 no heating, ⁠Kuleba ‌added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

