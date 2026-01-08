Russian attack cut water to more than 1.7 million Ukraine households, deputy PM says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:36 IST
More than 1.7 million households in Ukraine faced water supply problems after Russia's overnight attack on the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.
Most services had been restored but around 20,000 households still had no water, and 250,000 no heating, Kuleba added.
