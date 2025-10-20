Devotees Celebrate Diwali with Unique Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

In a vibrant convergence of faith and festivity, devotees assembled at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday to observe Diwali with a special focus on the Bhasma Aarti and Divya Deep Aarti ceremonies dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as Baba Mahakal. The sacred event was distinguished by the lighting of a symbolic sparkler, encapsulating the spirit of the occasion.

The temple authorities revealed that the Deepotsav commenced in the pre-dawn Brahma Muhurta, with priests and devotees lighting the symbolic sparkler during the revered Bhasma Aarti. Prior to this, the temple rituals began with a grand Panchamrit Maha Abhishek of Baba Mahakal, setting the spiritual tone for the day's events.

Adapting to safety protocols following a previous incident during Holi, the temple administration limited the ceremony to a single sparkler. Observers of the ritual, including priests and devotees, followed the traditional Dhoop Deep Aarti. Wives of the priests and temple staff applied a special aromatic herbal paste during the ceremony, leading to communal prayers and devotion.

The Bhasma Aarti, conducted by the chief priests, sought divine blessings for all attendees, fostering prosperity and well-being. Temple priests emphasized the day's importance due to the rare convergence of Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, and Diwali. Baba Mahakal was offered an extensive bhog of 56 different types, alongside the special Panchamrit Puja and Abhishek.

Priest Om Guru elaborated on the significance of the day to ANI, noting the dual celebration of both Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali. The ceremonies for Baba Mahakal included a fragrant ubtan, enhancing the traditional observances on this auspicious day.

