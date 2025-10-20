Seven Companies Greenlit for IPO Amid Indian Market Surge

Seven companies, among them logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies and Gujarat's Rayzon Solar, have secured approval from India's market regulator, Sebi, to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). This marks a significant uptick in IPO activities in the market.

Shadowfax Technologies aims to raise between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer-for-sale, with proceeds set to boost network business capacities. Meanwhile, Rayzon Solar plans a fresh issue worth Rs 1,500 crore to finance the development of a solar cell manufacturing facility.

Other companies, like asset manager ARCIL and Safex Chemicals, are set to leverage the primary market as well. The approvals reflect growing confidence in India's economic landscape, as companies prepare to list on the BSE and NSE.