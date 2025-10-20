Left Menu

Seven Companies Greenlit for IPO Amid Indian Market Surge

The Indian market is abuzz as seven companies, including Shadowfax Technologies and Rayzon Solar, receive approval from Sebi for initial public offerings. These developments highlight a surge in primary market activities, with companies planning to use the funds for various growth and investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:12 IST
Seven Companies Greenlit for IPO Amid Indian Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven companies, among them logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies and Gujarat's Rayzon Solar, have secured approval from India's market regulator, Sebi, to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). This marks a significant uptick in IPO activities in the market.

Shadowfax Technologies aims to raise between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer-for-sale, with proceeds set to boost network business capacities. Meanwhile, Rayzon Solar plans a fresh issue worth Rs 1,500 crore to finance the development of a solar cell manufacturing facility.

Other companies, like asset manager ARCIL and Safex Chemicals, are set to leverage the primary market as well. The approvals reflect growing confidence in India's economic landscape, as companies prepare to list on the BSE and NSE.

TRENDING

1
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
4
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025