Muddyfox Revvs Up Indian Market with Exciting Bike Launch

The iconic British bike brand Muddyfox has entered the Indian market, launching 18 bike models in partnership with Ananta Ventures. The collaboration aims to cater to Indian consumer needs and expand offerings with premium, high-quality bikes in various segments, including mountain, road, and hybrid models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:53 IST
The iconic British bike brand, Muddyfox, made a significant stride into the Indian market on Monday with the introduction of 18 bike models. This strategic move is in collaboration with Ananta Ventures, known for its strong distribution network in India.

Muddyfox has partnered with Ananta Ventures, which holds a robust dealer network in the country, as the exclusive distributor of its products. The collaboration aims to tailor Muddyfox's European-centric products to the Indian market, meeting specific local consumer demands.

With its rich history dating back to the mid-1980s, Muddyfox is recognized for pioneering mountain biking in the UK and European markets. The company is set to offer a wide product range, including mountain, road, and hybrid bikes. Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director for Muddyfox Asia Pacific, sees this as an opportunity to enrich the brand's offerings with additional models and complementary accessories.

