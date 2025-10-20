Left Menu

President Murmu to Embark on Historic Kerala Visit

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Kerala from October 21 to 24, 2025. Key events include a visit to the Sabarimala Temple, unveiling a bust of former President K.R. Narayanan, and participating in the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa's College. PM Modi shared Diwali greetings with her beforehand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:19 IST
President Murmu to Embark on Historic Kerala Visit
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a significant visit to Kerala from October 21 to 24, 2025, as per an announcement from the President's Secretariat. The itinerary commences with her arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on October 21.

The following day, the President will engage in religious observances at the revered Sabarimala Temple. On October 23, she will take part in a ceremonial unveiling of a bust in honor of former President of India, K.R. Narayanan at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. In furtherance of her visit, she will inaugurate the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, and will attend the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at St. Thomas College, Palai.

Concluding her visit on October 24, President Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam. During this period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to her during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President reciprocated the festive goodwill, urging Indians globally to celebrate Diwali responsibly and compassionately. Meanwhile, PM Modi upheld his tradition by celebrating Diwali with soldiers onboard the INS Vikrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

