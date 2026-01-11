Tragedy Strikes as Woman Dies at Patna Airport
A woman traveling to Mumbai collapsed and died at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. Despite receiving CPR and being quickly transported to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead. Her identity remains undisclosed.
A woman tragically died at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, bringing a somber note to what was meant to be a routine journey to Mumbai.
The incident occurred as she was about to board a SpiceJet flight, collapsing unexpectedly at around 4.40 pm in the airport's security hold area.
Emergency protocols were promptly implemented, with a nearby doctor administering CPR and the Airport Fire Service swiftly calling for an ambulance. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and her identity has not been released.
