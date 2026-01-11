Tragedy Strikes as Woman Dies at Patna Airport

A woman tragically died at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, bringing a somber note to what was meant to be a routine journey to Mumbai.

The incident occurred as she was about to board a SpiceJet flight, collapsing unexpectedly at around 4.40 pm in the airport's security hold area.

Emergency protocols were promptly implemented, with a nearby doctor administering CPR and the Airport Fire Service swiftly calling for an ambulance. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and her identity has not been released.

