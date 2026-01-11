Ideology Abandoned: Power Politics in Maharashtra
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi criticized political parties in Maharashtra for abandoning ideology in pursuit of power. He highlighted the plight of Muslims and backward communities, stating they remain marginalized despite political changes. Owaisi urged unity to address regional and community-specific challenges ahead of upcoming civic elections.
In a scathing critique ahead of Maharashtra's January 15 civic elections, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi accused state political parties of forsaking ideology for power. During a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi asserted that Muslims and backward communities remain marginalized, despite political assurances.
Highlighting Maharashtra's political realignments, Owaisi said, 'There's no ideology left; these parties only want power.' He referenced past alliances, like Uddhav Thackeray's ties with Congress and Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar's alignment with BJP, emphasizing the loss of ideological identity.
Calling for unity, he urged the Maratha community and leaders like Manoj Jarange to confront regional backwardness. He emphasized AIMIM's commitment to elevating Muslims, Dalits, and backward communities, criticizing successive governments for neglecting educational and employment opportunities for these groups.
