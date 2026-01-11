Ideology Abandoned: Power Politics in Maharashtra

In a scathing critique ahead of Maharashtra's January 15 civic elections, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi accused state political parties of forsaking ideology for power. During a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi asserted that Muslims and backward communities remain marginalized, despite political assurances.

Highlighting Maharashtra's political realignments, Owaisi said, 'There's no ideology left; these parties only want power.' He referenced past alliances, like Uddhav Thackeray's ties with Congress and Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar's alignment with BJP, emphasizing the loss of ideological identity.

Calling for unity, he urged the Maratha community and leaders like Manoj Jarange to confront regional backwardness. He emphasized AIMIM's commitment to elevating Muslims, Dalits, and backward communities, criticizing successive governments for neglecting educational and employment opportunities for these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)