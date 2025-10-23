Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shut Down After Collision

The Ekofisk 2/4 K platform in the North Sea has halted production due to a collision incident, according to a TV2 Norway report. Operator ConocoPhillips confirmed that a vessel lost propulsion and hit the structure.

Fortunately, no injuries or evacuations were necessary as per the report. The situation has led to the immediate stoppage of operations on the platform until further notice, with comprehensive inspections planned to assess any potential damage.

ConocoPhillips has yet to publicly comment on the incident but cited safety and precautionary measures as priorities for resuming operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)