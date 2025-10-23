Left Menu

Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shut Down After Collision

The Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform in the North Sea has ceased production following a collision with a nearby vessel, as reported by TV2 Norway. The operator, ConocoPhillips, announced inspections are underway while confirming no injuries or evacuations occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:24 IST
ConocoPhillips has yet to publicly comment on the incident but cited safety and precautionary measures as priorities for resuming operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

