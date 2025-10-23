Ekofisk 2/4 K Platform Shut Down After Collision
The Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform in the North Sea has ceased production following a collision with a nearby vessel, as reported by TV2 Norway. The operator, ConocoPhillips, announced inspections are underway while confirming no injuries or evacuations occurred.
Fortunately, no injuries or evacuations were necessary as per the report. The situation has led to the immediate stoppage of operations on the platform until further notice, with comprehensive inspections planned to assess any potential damage.
ConocoPhillips has yet to publicly comment on the incident but cited safety and precautionary measures as priorities for resuming operations.
