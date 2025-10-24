Left Menu

Kirin’s Big Move: Four Roses Bourbon Hits the Market

Japanese brewer Kirin is reportedly selling its Kentucky bourbon brand, Four Roses, for $1 billion. The sale is part of Kirin's strategy to shift focus from its spirits sector to its healthcare business. UBS is advising Kirin and first-round bids are expected soon, though a deal isn't guaranteed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:06 IST
Japanese manufacturer Kirin is putting its renowned bourbon brand, Four Roses, on the market for a reported $1 billion. This move aligns with Kirin's strategy to pivot away from the declining spirits sector in Japan, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

The plan involves UBS advising Kirin as it entertains interest from potential buyers, with preliminary bids anticipated as early as next month. However, both Kirin and UBS have declined to comment on the matter when approached by Reuters.

This potential sale marks a significant shift for Kirin Holdings, which is diversifying its focus toward sectors beyond beverages, notably its burgeoning healthcare business through its subsidiary Kyowa Kirin.

