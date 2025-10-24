Kirin’s Big Move: Four Roses Bourbon Hits the Market

Japanese manufacturer Kirin is putting its renowned bourbon brand, Four Roses, on the market for a reported $1 billion. This move aligns with Kirin's strategy to pivot away from the declining spirits sector in Japan, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

The plan involves UBS advising Kirin as it entertains interest from potential buyers, with preliminary bids anticipated as early as next month. However, both Kirin and UBS have declined to comment on the matter when approached by Reuters.

This potential sale marks a significant shift for Kirin Holdings, which is diversifying its focus toward sectors beyond beverages, notably its burgeoning healthcare business through its subsidiary Kyowa Kirin.