RBI Draft Norms Unveil New Avenues for Bank Funding in Capital Markets
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft norms targeting enhanced funding capabilities for banks involved in Indian company acquisitions and share purchases. Set to commence from April 1, 2026, the norms will broaden financial options for corporates, covering various exposures and setting new lending limits for individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:50 IST
