Left Menu

RBI Draft Norms Unveil New Avenues for Bank Funding in Capital Markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft norms targeting enhanced funding capabilities for banks involved in Indian company acquisitions and share purchases. Set to commence from April 1, 2026, the norms will broaden financial options for corporates, covering various exposures and setting new lending limits for individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled draft norms on Friday aimed at boosting funding opportunities for banks to support Indian corporate acquisitions and individual share purchases via IPOs and FPOs.

Slated for implementation from April 1, 2026, these proposals promise new financial pathways for corporates by streamlining the applicable regulations.

The draft outlines the allowance of acquisition finance for strategic investments, targeting long-term value creation, and proposes an increase in the loan cap for individuals to Rs 25 lakh under specific conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025