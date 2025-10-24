RBI Draft Norms Unveil New Avenues for Bank Funding in Capital Markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled draft norms on Friday aimed at boosting funding opportunities for banks to support Indian corporate acquisitions and individual share purchases via IPOs and FPOs.

Slated for implementation from April 1, 2026, these proposals promise new financial pathways for corporates by streamlining the applicable regulations.

The draft outlines the allowance of acquisition finance for strategic investments, targeting long-term value creation, and proposes an increase in the loan cap for individuals to Rs 25 lakh under specific conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)