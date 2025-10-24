Continued Dialogue: Dmitriev in U.S. Amid Rising Tensions

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, confirmed his presence in the United States for a meeting that had been planned well in advance. Dmitriev's visit comes despite rising tensions between the two countries, underscored by recent U.S. sanctions on Russia's major oil companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently imposed these sanctions to pressure Russia over its actions in Ukraine. While he initially planned a meeting with Putin, Trump later postponed the summit. Dmitriev highlighted the ongoing dialogue and emphasized that Russia's interests must be respected for these discussions to be productive.

Reports indicate that Dmitriev is set to meet with representatives from the Trump administration, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, in Miami. Despite this, Dmitriev refrained from revealing specific agenda details but hinted at expecting economic negotiations possibly affecting future U.S.-Russia relations.

