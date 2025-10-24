Left Menu

Continued Dialogue: Dmitriev in U.S. Amid Rising Tensions

Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, confirmed his U.S. visit amidst strained Russia-U.S. relations. Despite recent sanctions on Russian oil companies, the dialogue continues. Dmitriev emphasized the need for respectful consideration of Russia's interests during these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:55 IST
Continued Dialogue: Dmitriev in U.S. Amid Rising Tensions

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, confirmed his presence in the United States for a meeting that had been planned well in advance. Dmitriev's visit comes despite rising tensions between the two countries, underscored by recent U.S. sanctions on Russia's major oil companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently imposed these sanctions to pressure Russia over its actions in Ukraine. While he initially planned a meeting with Putin, Trump later postponed the summit. Dmitriev highlighted the ongoing dialogue and emphasized that Russia's interests must be respected for these discussions to be productive.

Reports indicate that Dmitriev is set to meet with representatives from the Trump administration, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, in Miami. Despite this, Dmitriev refrained from revealing specific agenda details but hinted at expecting economic negotiations possibly affecting future U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025