Unity in Motion: Honoring Sardar Patel's Legacy with 'Run for Unity'

In a call to arms for national unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged citizens to take part in the 'Run for Unity' on October 31. The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India.

Addressing the nation in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio program, PM Modi extolled Patel's efforts during India's formative years. He described Patel as a visionary leader whose contributions to India's unity and governance remain unmatched.

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to honor Patel's 150th birth anniversary with events across Uttar Pradesh. Recognized as the 'Iron Man of India,' Patel was instrumental in merging 563 princely states into the Republic of India, countering British efforts to divide the country.

