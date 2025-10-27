Left Menu

Unity in Motion: Honoring Sardar Patel's Legacy with 'Run for Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to join 'Run for Unity' on October 31 to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Commemorating Patel's legacy, Modi highlights his pivotal role in uniting India and his contributions as deputy prime minister and home minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 2024 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a call to arms for national unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged citizens to take part in the 'Run for Unity' on October 31. The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India.

Addressing the nation in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio program, PM Modi extolled Patel's efforts during India's formative years. He described Patel as a visionary leader whose contributions to India's unity and governance remain unmatched.

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to honor Patel's 150th birth anniversary with events across Uttar Pradesh. Recognized as the 'Iron Man of India,' Patel was instrumental in merging 563 princely states into the Republic of India, countering British efforts to divide the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

