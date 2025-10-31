Left Menu

GST Fraud Unveiled: A Rs 31.95 Crore Tax Evasion Scheme Busted

GST officers have exposed a massive tax evasion scam worth Rs 31.95 crore involving fraudulent Input Tax Credit claims. A company director was arrested as investigations revealed that fake invoices were used without any real supply of goods. Authorities employ data analytics to detect similar schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:21 IST
GST Fraud Unveiled: A Rs 31.95 Crore Tax Evasion Scheme Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GST officers have uncovered a significant tax evasion scandal amounting to Rs 31.95 crore through fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims, according to a Finance Ministry announcement on Friday.

The anti-evasion branch of the CGST Delhi South Commissionerate found that the accused company processed fraudulent ITC without any real supply of goods or services. A company director has been taken into custody for orchestrating this evasion scheme.

Following targeted intelligence, authorities commenced an investigation that unveiled the usage of non-existent firms to secure ineligible ITC. The GST department now utilizes data analytics and supply chain mapping to thwart such fraudulent activities proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025