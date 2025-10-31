GST Fraud Unveiled: A Rs 31.95 Crore Tax Evasion Scheme Busted

GST officers have uncovered a significant tax evasion scandal amounting to Rs 31.95 crore through fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims, according to a Finance Ministry announcement on Friday.

The anti-evasion branch of the CGST Delhi South Commissionerate found that the accused company processed fraudulent ITC without any real supply of goods or services. A company director has been taken into custody for orchestrating this evasion scheme.

Following targeted intelligence, authorities commenced an investigation that unveiled the usage of non-existent firms to secure ineligible ITC. The GST department now utilizes data analytics and supply chain mapping to thwart such fraudulent activities proactively.

